IBM Retirement Fund Sells 528 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

