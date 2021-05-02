Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

