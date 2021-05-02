IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.49 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

