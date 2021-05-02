Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

