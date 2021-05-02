IBM Retirement Fund Sells 839 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in News by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.