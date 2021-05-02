IBM Retirement Fund Sells 517 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

