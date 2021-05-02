IBM Retirement Fund Sells 381 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

