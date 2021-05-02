Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $244.29 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.80.

