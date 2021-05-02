Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.