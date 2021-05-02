Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of -191.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.