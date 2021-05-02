Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Sells 10,775 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

