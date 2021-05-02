Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUKPY. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

