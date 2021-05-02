Wyman Roberts Sells 102,882 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

