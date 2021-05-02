Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,887,500.00 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.00 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $5,284,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

