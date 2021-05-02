Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

XOM stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

