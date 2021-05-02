Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

