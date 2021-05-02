Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

