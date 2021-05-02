BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.