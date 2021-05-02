Bokf Na Buys 98 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

