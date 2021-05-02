Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

NYSE MHK opened at $205.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

