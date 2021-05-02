Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trimble were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Trimble by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

