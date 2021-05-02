Bokf Na Sells 1,679 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bokf Na cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Copart were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

