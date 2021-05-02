Bokf Na Has $373,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amcor were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $340,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

