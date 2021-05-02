Bokf Na Invests $305,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

