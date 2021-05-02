Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.22 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

XME opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

