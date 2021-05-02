Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.