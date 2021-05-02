Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

