Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,635 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $83.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12.

