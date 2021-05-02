Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 24,685 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.