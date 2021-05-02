Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

