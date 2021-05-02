JMP Securities Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

