Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.95.

MLM stock opened at $353.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $361.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

