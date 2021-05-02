iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

