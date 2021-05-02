Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Grows By 85.7%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $482.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.