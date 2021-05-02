Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
About Silver One Resources
