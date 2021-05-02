Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

