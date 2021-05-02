Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transocean stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.