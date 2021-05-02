Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

