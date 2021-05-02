Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSP stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

