Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

