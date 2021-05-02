Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

