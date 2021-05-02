Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

MAC stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

