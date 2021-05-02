Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

