Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.