Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $729.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

