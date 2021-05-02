Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Amtech Systems worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

ASYS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

