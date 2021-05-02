Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $787.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

