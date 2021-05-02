Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $750.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

