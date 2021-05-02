Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

AIMC stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

