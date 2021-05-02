Robert Blumofe Sells 9,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00.

AKAM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

