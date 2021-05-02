Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 4,325 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LII opened at $335.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.33. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

