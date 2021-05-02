Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $1,204,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

